MAYS LANDING — A 36-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife on Saturday in Brigantine, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Robert Declementi has been arrested and charged with the death of Rachel Declementi.
Brigantine Police received a 9-1-1 call shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday and responded to a home on Girard Place. Rachel Declementi, 30, was found deceased in the home with numerous injuries to her body.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
This is a cooperative investigation by the ACPO Major Crimes Unit and the Brigantine Police Department.
Anyone with information involving serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at: 609-909-7800, or go to the Prosecutor’s Office website at: www.acpo.org/tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously.
People can also call Crime Stoppers at: 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS), or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at: www.crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.
