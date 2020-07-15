BRIGANTINE — A city man was charged earlier this month after police executing a search warrant found evidence of heroin distribution.
On July 3, city police detectives executed a “knock-and-announce” search warrant at a home in the 200 block of 39th Street South, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Andrew C. Cashmere, 25, was arrested during the search, during which officers found evidence of drug distribution and seized proceeds of drug sales, police said. Cashmere also attempted to destroy drug evidence while officers were executing the search warrant, but detectives were able to retrieve some of the drug evidence in addition to other evidence that Cashmere had attempted to destroy the drugs.
Cashmere was charged with two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substances, or CDS, two counts of distribution of CDS, distributing CDS within 500 feet of public buildings and parks, obstructing justice, hindering apprehension, tampering with evidence and possession of a weapon during a CDS offense.
He was released on a summons.
The search warrant happened after a lengthy investigation led by Detectives O’Donoghue and Ferris, police said. The investigation began after police received several complaints of suspected CDS distribution at the home as well as tips from concerned members of the public.
Police thanked the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Somers Point Police Department K-9 Unit for assisting.
Anyone with information on a crime or wishing to report a crime can anonymously contact the department’s Detective Bureau at 609-266-7414 or Atlantic County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-658-8477.
PHOTOS from the March for Racial Equality in Brigantine
A peaceful march for racial equality was held in Brigantine on Thursday evening. Protesters started in front of City Hall and marched to the 26th street field, where guest speakers talked about their experiences with racism and the need for change.
A peaceful march for racial equality was held Thursday
A peaceful march for racial equality was held Thursday evening in Brigantine. Protesters started in front of City Hall and marched to the 26th Street field, where guest speakers talked about their experiences with racism and the need for change.
. PressofAC.com
