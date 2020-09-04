MAYS LANDING — The Brigantine man charged in his wife’s murder will be held in jail until trial, a Superior Court Judge decided Friday morning.

Robert Declementi, 36, who is charged with murder in the Aug. 22 killing of his wife, Rachel, appeared virtually for the hearing before Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.

His detention hearing was scheduled for last week, but it was postponed for Declementi’s lawyer, Steven Feldman, to receive and go over evidence in the case.

At 4:26 a.m. Aug. 22, police responded to a home in the first block of Girard Place, where they found Rachel Declementi, 30, unconscious and bleeding from her head near the front door, according to the affidavit.

An exam at the home showed Rachel had “multiple traumatic injuries to her head and face.”

Robert was also covered in blood and told officers that when she came in she “told me she cheated on me with someone from Applebee’s,” according to the document.

The manner and cause of Rachel’s death have not been released.

Declementi is being held in the Atlantic County jail.

GALLERY: Look Back at Atlantic County Justice Facility

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments