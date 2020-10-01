 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bridgeton police warn of scam targeting elderly residents
0 comments

Bridgeton police warn of scam targeting elderly residents

{{featured_button_text}}
Bridgeton police
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BRIDGETON — City police Wednesday warned residents about a phone scam targeting the elderly.

Criminals are doing research to learn the names of elderly residents’ family members, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“They are then calling elderly people and telling them that their loved one(s) have been involved in an arrest, an accident or some other situation that requires immediate payment to be resolved,” police said. “The initial amounts requested are high, but they will try to negotiate with the victims until they reach an amount that can be paid.”

Callers will try to keep victims on the phone throughout the process of a victim getting money and waiting for the pick-up person who will go to the victim’s address or another pre-arranged location, police said.

“This may seem hard to fall for to many,” police said. “However, the callers are professional, use legitimate looking numbers and use the caring nature of people to take advantage of them.”

Police urged residents to make sure their loved ones are aware of the scam, and to call police if anyone gets a scam call.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News