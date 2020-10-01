Bridgeton police warn of scam targeting elderly residents

BRIDGETON — City police Wednesday warned residents about a phone scam targeting the elderly.

Criminals are doing research to learn the names of elderly residents’ family members, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“They are then calling elderly people and telling them that their loved one(s) have been involved in an arrest, an accident or some other situation that requires immediate payment to be resolved,” police said. “The initial amounts requested are high, but they will try to negotiate with the victims until they reach an amount that can be paid.”

Callers will try to keep victims on the phone throughout the process of a victim getting money and waiting for the pick-up person who will go to the victim’s address or another pre-arranged location, police said.

“This may seem hard to fall for to many,” police said. “However, the callers are professional, use legitimate looking numbers and use the caring nature of people to take advantage of them.”

Police urged residents to make sure their loved ones are aware of the scam, and to call police if anyone gets a scam call.

