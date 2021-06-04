 Skip to main content
Bridgeton police investigating Thursday night fatal shooting
Bridgeton police investigating Thursday night fatal shooting

BRIDGETON — Authorities are looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday night.

Officers responded to shots being fired about 10:15 p.m. in the 100 block of North Pearl Street and found a crime scene in a backyard. The victim, identified as 28-year-old Mario Soriano, had already been transported to Inspira Health Center by acquaintances when officers arrived, police Chief Michael Gaimari Sr. said in a news release.

Soriano died from his injuries a short time after arriving at the hospital. According to police, he suffered several gunshot wounds.

David Morales-Olmedo, 26, has been charged with homicide and related weapons offenses. He is considered armed and dangerous. Police urged the public not to approach Morales-Olmedo and to contact police immediately in the event he is seen.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 856-451-0033, submit info online at bpd.tips or text tip411.

David Morales-Olmedo

Morales-Olmedo

 Bridgeton police / provided

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7210

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

