Bridgeton police
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BRIDGETON — City police are investigating three burglaries reported Saturday and Sunday and a baseball bat assault that left a man with a broken shin.

At 9:21 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to Inspira Health Center Bridgeton for a report of an assault, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Police did not release the name of the victim, who told officers that he remembered being on Nichols Street and he was hit by a stranger with a baseball bat.

He suffered a broken tibia in his right leg, police said.

Also on Sunday, police responded to two residential burglaries, according to the post.

Police did not release the names of the victims.

At 12:57 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of South West Avenue, police said. A woman told police that between Friday and Sunday, someone went into her bedroom and took a jewelry box that held two gold necklaces and three rings, valued at $2,600.

She also reported a $200 fur coat missing, according to the post. There were no signs of forced entry to the home.

Then, at 1:31 p.m., officers responded to the first block of Walnut Street, police said. The victim told police that between Aug. 2 and Sunday, a window in the back door was shattered.

Police checked the kitchen and found several items strewn about, according to the post, and a debit card and a Family First card were found with a different name on them.

Police later found that the cards were taken during a vehicle burglary on an earlier date, police said. Nothing was reported missing from the home.

And, at 4:42 p.m. Saturday, police responded to Amity Heights for a vehicle burglary, according to the post.

The victim told police that between Friday and Saturday, someone went into his unlocked vehicle parked by Gate 2 and took $4,000 in cash and the vehicle’s title from the glove compartment, police said. There was no damage to the vehicle reported.

GALLERY: Look back at local police and fire departments

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments