Bridgeton police investigate Tuesday home invasion robbery

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating after two men with handguns allegedly robbed about $700 in cash from a city home early Tuesday, firing a gun from minivan when they drove away.
At 4:49 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Glen Park Apartments for a report of a home invasion robbery, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
The victims reported that two Black men had gone inside the home and kicked down a bedroom door, police said. One of the men was wearing a gray hoodie pulled over his head, while the other was wearing a dark blue hoodie pulled over his head.
Both men were wearing black masks and were each brandishing a black handgun, police said.
The men went through a dresser and took about $700 in cash before driving away from the home in a gray minivan, police said. As they drove away, one gunshot was fired from the van.
Anyone with information regarding this incident are urged to contact city police detectives at 856-451-0033 or via TIP411.
