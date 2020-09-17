BRIDGETON — City police are investigating an early Thursday morning shooting.
At 1:11 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Hampton Street for a report of shots fired, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
There, police found three live 9 mm bullets and one spent 9 mm casing, according to the post.
Police checked the area for damage, but their search name up negative, according to the post, and there were no reported injuries so far.
