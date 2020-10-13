Bridgeton police investigate Saturday morning shooting

BRIDGETON — City police are investigating an early Saturday shooting.
At 3:54 a.m., officers responded to the first block of North Pearl Street for a report of shots fired, according to a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page.
A woman told police that she heard three gunshots and saw four Black men wearing dark clothing run to a dark vehicle and drive away, according to the release.
Officers recovered three spent 9mm casings from a driveway, according to the release. Two windows at the home were hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.