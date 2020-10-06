Bridgeton police investigate Saturday morning shooting

BRIDGETON — City police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting.
At 4:19 a.m., police responded to the first block of South Avenue for a report of gunshots, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Witnesses told officers that they heard gunshots in the area, police said. While checking the area, officers found a spent 9mm casing on a front porch.
No injuries were reported, police said.
