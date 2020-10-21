Bridgeton police investigate early Friday shooting at apartment complex

BRIDGETON — City police are investigating an early Friday shooting at the Maple Gardens apartment complex.
At 3:21 a.m., officers responded to the complex on Maple Drive for a shooting, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. There, they found three bullet holes in a car parked in the lot and one through a window of one of the units.
Police also found nine spent 9mm casings outside of the apartment with the damaged window, according to the post.
No injuries were reported.
City police detectives are investigating. Officials asked anyone with information to call Detective Mark Yoshioka at 856-451-0033 or thorough the department’s TIP411 system. All information is confidential.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
