BRIDGETON — City police are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted early Wednesday with a beer can.
At 1:09 a.m., city police responded to Inspira Medical Center Vineland for a report of a man who had been assaulted, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
BRIDGETON — Two more inmates at a South Jersey prison have died from COVID-19 as cases at fa…
The man, whose name was not released by police, said that he was walking in the 100 block of Bank Street and when he got to Marion Street a Black man, approximately 25-years-old with short hair approached him, according to the post.
The man came from across the street and then hit him “numerous times” in the face with a beer can, police said.
The victim suffered lacerations to his left eye, as well as swelling.
GALLERY: Volunteers search for missing Bridgeton girl
102119_nws_dulce 10
Pastor Nolkis Roman, left, and other supporters from Great Falls, Virginia, join in on a renewed search for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday
Charles J. Olson / for the press
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
102119_nws_dulce 4
Ileana Casella, of Cedarville, looks through a pile of discarded fence slats during a renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 32
A renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez was held at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 6
Volunteers join in on a renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 38
Pastor Nolkis Roman, of Great Falls, Virginia, center left, leads a group prayer during a renwed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 1
Norma Perez, grandmother of the missing 5-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez, prays with a group of supporters Sunday at Bridgeton City Park.
Charles J. Olson / for the press
102119_nws_dulce 18
A renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez was held at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 29
A renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez was held at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 5
Manuel Perez, 3, a brother of the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez, watches as volunteers search for Dulce in the woods at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 39
Manuel Perez, 3, a brother of the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez, watches as volunteers search for Dulce in the woods at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 28
A renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez was held at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 25
A renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez was held at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 21
A renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez was held at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 15
A renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez was held at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 23
A renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez was held at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 19
A renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez was held at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 3
An image of Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, who has been missing for over a month, is seen amongst a memorial of teddy bears and candles at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 31
A renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez was held at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 11
A renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez was held at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 2
Pastor Nolkis Roman, of Great Falls, Virginia, center left, leads a group prayer during a renwed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 4A
Ileana Casella, of Cedarville, bottom, and other volunteers take part in a renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 13
A renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez was held at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 33
A renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez was held at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 5A
Manuel Perez, 3, a brother of the missing Dulce Maria Alavez, watches as volunteers search for Dulce.
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 24
A renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez was held at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 7
A view of a the Bridgeton City Park playground where the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez was last seen is pictured on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 34
A renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez was held at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 37
An image of Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, who has been missing for over a month, is seen amongst a memorial of teddy bears and candles at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 20
A renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez was held at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 12
A renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez was held at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 8
Volunteers join in on a renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 30
A renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez was held at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 26
A renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez was held at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 22
A renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez was held at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 40
Norma Perez, grandmother of the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez, prays with a group of supporters during a renewed search for Dulce at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 36
A renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez was held at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 9
Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly, center, speaks with William Rackley, of Delaware County, Pa., during a renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 17
A renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez was held at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 35
A renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez was held at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 14
A renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez was held at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 27
A renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez was held at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
102119_nws_dulce 16
A renewed search for the missing five-year-old girl Dulce Maria Alavez was held at Bridgeton City Park on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.