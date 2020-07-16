Bridgeton police
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BRIDGETON — City police are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted early Wednesday with a beer can.

At 1:09 a.m., city police responded to Inspira Medical Center Vineland for a report of a man who had been assaulted, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The man, whose name was not released by police, said that he was walking in the 100 block of Bank Street and when he got to Marion Street a Black man, approximately 25-years-old with short hair approached him, according to the post.

The man came from across the street and then hit him “numerous times” in the face with a beer can, police said.

The victim suffered lacerations to his left eye, as well as swelling.

GALLERY: Volunteers search for missing Bridgeton girl

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments