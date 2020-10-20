Bridgeton police investigate after 1 injured in Sunday stabbing

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating a Sunday night stabbing that left a man injured.
At 10:26 p.m., officers responded to Inspira Health Center Bridgeton for a report of a stabbing, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Police did not release the name of the victim but said he reported walking north on Pearl Street when he noticed someone following him, according to the post. When he was about to cross to the other side of the street, he felt someone strike him in the arm and run.
The man looked down at his arm he saw he had been stabbed, police said.
