BRIDGETON — Police are investigating after two separate shootings in the city Saturday.

At 2:45 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of South Avenue for gunshots, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. There, a victim told officers multiple gunshots that sounded as if they were coming from inside of the home woke them up.

Another victim said he heard shots coming from the south side of his home, shattering a window, police said.

Officers saw seven bullet holes in front of the home and four inside the home in a north wall, police said. They recovered seven spent casings on the ground across the street from the home.

Police did not release the names of the victims, nor if any injuries were reported.

Officials encouraged anyone with information about this shooting to contact Detective Tom Garofolo at 856-451-0033, extension 113 or through the TIP411 system. All information in confidential.

Then, at 9:53 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Atlantic Street for gunshots, according to the post.

A woman said she was awoken by the sound of the shots, police said. Officers found a bullet hole in the driver’s side rear door of a Ford Expedition during their investigation.

Police did not release the name of the woman, but said there were no injuries reported during that incident.

