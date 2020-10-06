Bridgeton man dies after he was run over by his own truck, Vineland police say

VINELAND — A Bridgeton man died Monday afternoon after he was run over by his own truck, city police said.

At 12:35 p.m., officers responded to the Crystal Plaza Shopping Center, 2321 S. Delsea Drive, for a report of a pedestrian struck in the parking lot, according to a news release from police. There, officers found 67-year-old Walter E. Mosley Jr. on the ground next to his 2000 Ford F-150

Mosley had injuries consistent with being run over by a truck, police said, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release the name of Mosley’s passenger, a woman, but said that she was questioned and eventually released after giving investigators information that was confirmed through video surveillance of the area.

From a preliminary investigation, police found that Mosley opened the driver’s side door to his truck, fell out and was run over by his own truck, police did. It is unknown why he opened the door.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing by the department’s Traffic Safety Unit, along with the department’s Detective Bureau and Crime Scene Unit, police said. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office was also notified and responded, as per the required guidelines for fatal motor vehicle crashes.

Officer AJ Santiago of the Traffic Safety Unit is the lead investigator in this case. Officials urged anyone with information in regard to this incident to call the Unit at 856-691-4111, extension 4247.

