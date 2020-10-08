Bridgeton man arrested after police find marijuana, loaded gun during traffic stop

BRIDGETON — A 27-year-old city man was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly attempting to run twice from a traffic stop, during which police found more than 300 grams of marijuana and a loaded handgun.
At 10:42 a.m., Patrolman Rammel stopped Marquis L. Johnson in a 2006 Nisan Altima on Garfield Avenue, according to a news release from city police. Rammel ordered Johnson from the car after an initial conversation and he tried to run.
However, Johnson was caught immediately by responding officers, according to the release. Police found 330 grams of marijuana and, during a search of the car, also found a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun.
Johnson tried to run again, but was caught after a brief foot chase, police said.
Johnson, of 194 W. Commerce Street, was charged with possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to possess a firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, distribution of controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, possession of CDS, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, escape from police custody and possession of drug paraphernalia.
John was remanded to the Cumberland County jail.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.