 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bridgeton man arrested after police find marijuana, loaded gun during traffic stop
0 comments

Bridgeton man arrested after police find marijuana, loaded gun during traffic stop

{{featured_button_text}}
Bridgeton police
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BRIDGETON — A 27-year-old city man was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly attempting to run twice from a traffic stop, during which police found more than 300 grams of marijuana and a loaded handgun.

At 10:42 a.m., Patrolman Rammel stopped Marquis L. Johnson in a 2006 Nisan Altima on Garfield Avenue, according to a news release from city police. Rammel ordered Johnson from the car after an initial conversation and he tried to run.

However, Johnson was caught immediately by responding officers, according to the release. Police found 330 grams of marijuana and, during a search of the car, also found a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun.

Johnson tried to run again, but was caught after a brief foot chase, police said.

Johnson, of 194 W. Commerce Street, was charged with possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to possess a firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, distribution of controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, possession of CDS, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, escape from police custody and possession of drug paraphernalia.

John was remanded to the Cumberland County jail.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News