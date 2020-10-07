Avalon police chief, captain complete state leadership training

AVALON — Two members of the borough’s Police Department have completed a leadership training program, officials said Wednesday.

Chief Jeffrey Christopher and Capt. John Roscoe completed the state Association of Chiefs of Police Command and Leadership Academy, according to a news release. The program aims to foster and improve leadership skills among police supervisors.

Roscoe graduated as valedictorian with the highest overall average in his class, 97.4%, earning him the Chief Harry Wilde Award for Highest Academic Score, according to the release. Christopher was the first member of the department to complete the training in 2019.

“The Command and Leadership Academy requires a full commitment by any individual who chooses to participate, and we are proud and honored by the achievements of Chief Christopher and Capt. Roscoe,” said Mayor Martin Pagliughi, who also serves as the borough’s director of public safety. “Every day, I receive comments from our community on the professionalism and dedication of the individuals who work in our Police Department.”