Avalon police chief, captain complete state leadership training

AVALON — Two members of the borough’s Police Department have completed a leadership training program, officials said Wednesday.
Chief Jeffrey Christopher and Capt. John Roscoe completed the state Association of Chiefs of Police Command and Leadership Academy, according to a news release. The program aims to foster and improve leadership skills among police supervisors.
Roscoe graduated as valedictorian with the highest overall average in his class, 97.4%, earning him the Chief Harry Wilde Award for Highest Academic Score, according to the release. Christopher was the first member of the department to complete the training in 2019.
“The Command and Leadership Academy requires a full commitment by any individual who chooses to participate, and we are proud and honored by the achievements of Chief Christopher and Capt. Roscoe,” said Mayor Martin Pagliughi, who also serves as the borough’s director of public safety. “Every day, I receive comments from our community on the professionalism and dedication of the individuals who work in our Police Department.”
Christopher attended the program in January 2019 and graduated in May of that year, according to the release, while Roscoe attended the program in January of this year and graduated in May. Detective Sgt. Matthew Sykes is currently attending the academy.
Requirements of the academy include active class participation; four hours of weekly home studying; four tests; and one final exam that typically lasts four hours and requires an average of 20 handwritten pages, officials said. The state Association of Chiefs of Police created the academy after visiting with the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to work with the academy’s Department of Behavior Sciences and Leadership.
Law enforcement supervisors and command staff with the greatest potential from municipal, county, state and federal agencies are selected to attend, according to the release. The program lasts 14 weeks.
The department has achieved three consecutive accreditations from the organization, officials said. During its most recent accreditation, the department achieved a perfect score of 100%.
