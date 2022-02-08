Authorities searching for West Deptford man accused of setting hospital worker on fire

HACKENSACK — Authorities are searching for a South Jersey health care worker who allegedly set a North Jersey hospital worker on fire Monday.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Nicholas Pagano, of West Deptford, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated arson, aggravated assault, and unlawful weapons possession.

He's believed to be driving a white 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee with license plate S57 NJH, Musella said.

Pagano should be considered armed and dangerous if anyone encounters him, Musella said.

Police were called to Hackensack University Medical Center early Monday morning for a report of an assault. Police learned that a 54-year-old woman working at the hospital was set on fire in a breakroom, and that the attacker, allegedly Pagano, fled the hospital.

Police also say Pagano struck the woman with a wrench during the attack.

The woman suffered third-degree burns over her upper body, face and hands, as well as gashes to her head that required stitching. She was treated in the emergency room at the hospital's emergency room before being transported to another medical facility for additional treatment.

Anyone with information about Pagano's whereabouts or who has possibly seen him is urged to contact the Hackensack Police Department, at 201-646-7777.

