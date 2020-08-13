CAPE MAY — Authorities are investigating the death of a Lower Township man who was found unresponsive in the water last week.
Police received a call about an unresponsive person in the ocean near Jefferson Street at 8:44 p.m. Aug. 2, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Cape May police Chief Anthony Marino said in a news release. Patrol units responded but were unable to find the man.
Almost five hours later, detectives found Kevin Lare, 21, of the Erma section of Lower, at the water's edge between Madison and Philadelphia avenues, authorities said.
The investigation is ongoing. Sutherland and Marino said there are no indications of foul play.
The prosecutor and police chief advised the public to use caution in the ocean and not to swim in dangerous conditions, at night or when lifeguards are not present. On Aug. 1 and 2, the Cape May Beach Patrol conducted 48 ocean rescues of swimmers, Marino said.
