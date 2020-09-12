Above, Atlantic City Chief of Police Henry White accepts an award from Becky Robinson, president and founder of Alley Cat Allies, during an appreciation ceremony on the Boardwalk. At right is Mayor Don Guardian and Robinson. Chief of Police, Atlantic City Police Department; Steven Dash, Executive Director, Humane Society of Atlantic County. VISUALS: At the celebration, Becky Robinson will thank Atlantic City officials for their continuous support and will present them with awards of recognition during a ceremony on the boardwalk, followed by remarks from Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian. WHERE:Atlantic City Boardwalk (New Jersey Ave. & Boardwalk) WHY: The community cats of the Atlantic City Boardwalk have become a famous and beloved part of the Atlantic City boardwalk scene. Alley Cat Allies has cared for the multiple community cat colonies along the boardwalk since 2000 as part of a city-endorsed Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program, the only humane and effective approach for managing outdoor cat populations. Alley Cat Allies, local organizations and volunteers have cared for the cats over the years. As a result, the population is naturally reducing, and the success of the program has become a model for communities everywhere. The “Cat Hero Celebration” is an evening to celebrate and recognize the individuals throughout Atlantic City who care for the Atlantic City Boardwalk cats, and who support Alley Cat Allies mission and ongoing work. PHOTO: left to right): Becky Robinson, President and Founder, Alley Cat Allies and Henry White, Chief of Police, Atlantic City Police Department.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.