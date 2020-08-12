ATLANTIC CITY — City police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Wednesday morning.
Police responded to an 11:45 a.m. 911 call reporting a shooting at the Madison Hotel at 125 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release. Officers found the man on the 11th floor with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/tips.html. People also can call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.
