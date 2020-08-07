Shooting_imagejpeg_0

Police vehicles line West End Avenue near the Atlantic City-Ventnor border after a shooting Thursday.

 David Danzis / Staff Writer

VENTNOR — The state Attorney General’s Office is investigating after city police on Thursday fatally shot a man.

The man was shot shortly after 4:15 p.m., in the area of Wellington Avenue and West End avenues, according to a news release from the agency.

Officials are working to identify the man, who was pronounced dead in Atlantic City, according to the release.

The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to city police Chief Doug Biagi for comment. 

Michael Gonzalez, who said he saw the incident from nearby Walter J. Buzby Homes complex in Atlantic City, told The Press a Black man was running in the marsh on the eastern side of West End Avenue.

He said the man charged the police, and the police fired. Gonzalez said he heard five to seven shots.

The Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability is investigating.

Since January 2019, the Attorney General’s Office is required to conduct investigations in deaths that occur during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time, officials said.

