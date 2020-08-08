Ventnor

Police on the scene of incident on Wellington Avenue in Ventnor.

 NICHOLAS HUBA Staff Writer

VENTNOR — The man fatally shot by Ventnor police Thursday evening was holding a broken glass bottle as he “advanced on officers” before multiple officers fired their weapons, officials said Friday.

The State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting of the man, whom officials are still trying to identify.

About 4:16 p.m., city police, as well as Atlantic City police, responded to a 911 call reporting a man behaving erratically near Wellington and West End avenues, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office, citing a preliminary investigation.

When officers got there, the man was walking in and out of the marshy area along the roadway, holding a broken glass bottle in his hand, officials said. Officers tried to engage him and offer him help, but he refused to comply with their commands, including requests to drop the bottle.

The man continued to walk back and forth on the roadway, according to the release, where officers had stopped traffic.

About 4:30 p.m., the man “advanced on officers” with the broken bottle in his hand and multiple officers fired their weapons, according to the release.

The man was fatally wounded, officials said. He was taken to a waiting ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead about 6 p.m.

The Attorney General’s Office is required to conduct investigations in deaths that occur during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time, officials said.

GALLERY: Look back at local police and fire departments

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments