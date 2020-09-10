The state Attorney General's Office said Wednesday it is investigating the death of a man who may have succumbed to a drug overdose after being arrested in Voorhees on Sunday.
The man, who was only described as 39 years old, died at Jefferson Stratford Hospital after being transported by paramedics from police custody, the Attorney General's Office said in a news release.
Around 3 p.m. Sunday, a Voorhees Township, Camden County, police officer allegedly saw the man driving at high speed through the parking lot of the Voorhees Town Center and crash into a curb.
"After a brief foot pursuit, the officer apprehended the man and struggled to restrain and handcuff him. A backup officer arrived and assisted in securing the subject," the Attorney General's Office said.
The man then complained that he did not feel well and allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine. "Officers asked for an expedited ambulance, which arrived within minutes," the Attorney General's Office said. A bag of methamphetamine was allegedly found in the man's car.
The investigation by the Attorney General's Office is required by state law because it involves a death connected to an encounter with a law-enforcement officer.
