GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The state Attorney General's Office is investigating the death of a 27-year-old township man discovered when the Atlantic County Emergency Response Team executed a warrant at his home Thursday morning.
The team arrived about 5:30 a.m. at the Oakbourne Avenue home and found the man dead in his bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head and a handgun near his body, the Attorney General's Office said in a news release.
The investigation is being performed by the Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability because of a 2019 law that requires the AG to investigate all civilian deaths resulting from an encounter with law enforcement.
A preliminary investigation found officers did not use force against the man, whose identity has not been released, but that his death may have occurred while officers were present and executing the warrant.
