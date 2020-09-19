CAMDEN — A Cumberland County attorney who admitted to tax evasion in April had his sentencing last week rescheduled until Nov. 18, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Douglas M. Long, 54, of Upper Deerfield Township, pleaded guilty to one count of federal income tax evasion for evading more than $250,000 in federal taxes on income generated from his law firm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Long had the title "of counsel" for Grace, Marmero & Associates until this past spring, meaning he was neither a partner nor an associate, but had a relationship with the firm.
Several government agencies have been scrutinizing their contracts with a South Jersey attor…
Over the years, Long did labor and employment work for multiple government entities in Cumberland County along with the city of Wildwood and Northfield City Council.
From 2012 to 2015, Long was the managing partner of the Woodbury, Gloucester County, law firm Long & Marmero LLP. Long evaded taxes owed to the IRS during those tax years, including $120,000 in taxes for 2014.
Long, a former Cumberland County deputy freeholder director, has agreed to pay restitution to the IRS.
The tax evasion charge is punishable by a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a potential fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
