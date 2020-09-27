Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Special Needs Registry aims to spread awareness, reduce stigma

A few years ago, Chelsea Cummings wandered from her Northfield home, walked into a neighbor’s house and sat down.
Police brought her home to her mother, Barbara.
“My daughter doesn’t act out a lot,” Barbara said of 27-year-old Chelsea, who has Down syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes developmental and intellectual delays. “She wandered, but she doesn’t wander anymore. As she gets older, her triggers might get a little different. Even if she doesn’t have them now, who’s to say in five years?”
Barbara recently added Chelsea, along with her triggers and medical needs, to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Needs Registry. Launched in August as the second county-run program in the state, the initiative aims to collect information about residents with special needs so police, firefighters and medical technicians responding to an emergency are better equipped to help.
“In an emergency situation or any type of situation, if the person is acting out in some way, whoever’s involved — police, EMTs or whatever — may not know that certain situations can make her act out in a way that might make them perceive that she’s on drugs or got some other issues,” Cummings said.
Historically, interactions between police and mentally vulnerable people haven’t always been positive.
Approximately 1 in 5 adolescents with autism spectrum disorder, or ASD, will be stopped and questioned by a police officer before the age of 21, according to research from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Individuals with disabilities, including ASD, are five times more likely to be incarcerated, and civilian injuries and fatalities during police interactions are disproportionately common with this population.
County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said the goal of the registry is very short and simple — “to save lives.”
“I’m just tired of reading stories where some parent or relative has called the police for help and it’s taken a sideways turn when the police get there and the first responders have made it worse,” Tyner said. “And that’s just got to stop. And it begins with having the appropriate information to deliver these services.”
Tyner reviewed audio and video of a recent incident in Salt Lake City, Utah, he said, during which a police officer shot a 13-year-old boy with an autism spectrum disorder who was experiencing a mental crisis after his mother called 911 looking for help. As of Wednesday, the boy was still hospitalized, according to local reports.
“One of the things that stuck out to me in the audio tape and the body camera was he said ‘I’m different,’” Tyner said, adding it was a tragic situation. “If someone would have just stopped to try to understand what he was talking about and how he was different, maybe his life could have been saved.”
That incident is exactly what officials are trying to prevent in Atlantic County, he said.
“... and it’s really about giving first responders all of the tools they need when they are encountering a situation, to be as prepared as they can be,” he said. “I believe that we’ve had, during my tenure, some incidents that could have been handled differently and I hope that this registry will go a long way to preventing future incidents.”
Tyner declined to speak to any specific cases.
Atlantic County follows the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, which unveiled its registry in 2016.
Charlie Webster, spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, said they have 1,400 residents registered through their program so far, which the agency considers a success.
However, Kayla Preito-Hodge, assistant professor of criminal justice at Rutgers-Camden, said current research doesn’t prove crisis intervention training — the knowledge law enforcement depends on while responding to calls for mental health crises — works to decrease use of force in these situations.
“I am skeptical of registries, because even if you know, if you don’t have the training, how will you respond? Without the training, I’m not sure of the usefulness,” she said. “Police stress that you need to comply. If you are dealing with someone who is intellectually, or differently, abled, how do you expect them to comply?”
Tyner said that while every police officer in the county isn’t certified in crisis intervention training, pretty much every department has at least one officer who is trained in it. And, there is a county SWAT team and there are crisis negotiators, in addition to calling for continuous training for law enforcement.
“To give someone a gun and tell them to go deal with a person who might be in a midst of a breakdown — it just doesn’t work,” Preito-Hodge said, noting the issue is layered and becomes more complicated when adding in race or poverty and adding that recent calls to defund police will help if money is reallocated to community-based organizations.
But, the registry also is a way to decrease negative perceptions about mental health and specials needs, Tyner said. The program provides registrants with a decal for their home or car.
“This is not a scarlet letter,” Tyner said. “If anything, I want it to help break down barriers and stigmas about special needs and about mental illness and encourage people to get as many services that we have to offer.”
Members of the South Jersey community working in disability services and support have lauded the initiative.
“When emergent services are needed, it is very important that our first responders are aware of the support needs, unique circumstances or communication challenges of the person they are being called to assist,” said Scott Hennis, CEO of The Arc of Atlantic County. “For those living with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), ensuring a persons’ specialized needs are included in the Special Needs Registry will go a long way to ensure our first responders are able to provide the help and support the person needs in their time of emergency or during an interaction with law enforcement, fire or EMS personnel.”
Jill Patro, who serves as president of 21 Down, a Down syndrome awareness group in Atlantic and Cape May counties, said the registry is a great idea. Her 14-year-old son, Brett, has Down syndrome.
“There’re so many different levels of function and you don’t know,” Patro said about those in the special needs community. “What might send one person off might not send off another. I think the more people know, the better, the more aware they are.”
Chelsea Cummings loves to swim, dance and sing, her mother said. However, she has a heart condition that sometimes makes her dizzy and faint, which someone might perceive incorrectly as the side effects of drinking.
The initiative is an opportunity to give first responder’s a “heads up” she said, in case of an emergency.
“This is something that is going to help them,” Cummings said. “I just think the registry is very important.”
