Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Special Needs Registry aims to spread awareness, reduce stigma

Tyner said that while every police officer in the county isn’t certified in crisis intervention training, pretty much every department has at least one officer who is trained in it. And, there is a county SWAT team and there are crisis negotiators, in addition to calling for continuous training for law enforcement.

“To give someone a gun and tell them to go deal with a person who might be in a midst of a breakdown — it just doesn’t work,” Preito-Hodge said, noting the issue is layered and becomes more complicated when adding in race or poverty and adding that recent calls to defund police will help if money is reallocated to community-based organizations.

But, the registry also is a way to decrease negative perceptions about mental health and specials needs, Tyner said. The program provides registrants with a decal for their home or car.

“This is not a scarlet letter,” Tyner said. “If anything, I want it to help break down barriers and stigmas about special needs and about mental illness and encourage people to get as many services that we have to offer.”

Members of the South Jersey community working in disability services and support have lauded the initiative.