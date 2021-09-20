Atlantic County Prosecutor looks to detain Egg Harbor City man charged in 25-year-old Brigantine sex assault

State Police recalled that during the summers of 1995 and 1996, there were about 14 reported incidents of an individual engaging in voyeuristic behavior and attempted sexual assaults of two sleeping teenage girls in the Brigantine area. Those incidents created widespread panic at the time, State Police said, which led to an increased presence by Brigantine police.

A week after the assault on the 10-year-old girl, according to articles in The Press archives, more than 100 people attended a meeting at the city’s North School that was set up by residents. They accused the police of covering up the incidents that occurred during the summers of 1995 and 1996, leaving residents in the dark.

In January of this year, the State Police Cold Case Unit and Brigantine police reopened the assault case of the 10-year-old girl, working with the State Police Office of Forensic Sciences and a private company specializing in investigative genetic genealogy, the release states. The evidence was resubmitted to the forensics unit, and a more robust DNA sample for the suspect was obtained.

The DNA was then submitted to a private lab July 26, where it conducted a microarray single nucleotide polymorphisms test in an attempt to identify genetic relatives of the suspect based on the DNA sample from the scene. Through various investigative means, police said, detectives were able to identify Avis as the suspect.

