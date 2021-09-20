Atlantic County Prosecutor looks to detain Egg Harbor City man charged in 25-year-old Brigantine sex assault

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office will move to detain an Egg Harbor City man who was arrested and charged last week with the sexual assault of a 10 year-old girl inside her Brigantine home 25 years ago during a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill announced Monday.
Last week, the New Jersey State Police and Brigantine Police Department charged Brian Lee Avis, 59, of Egg Harbor City, for the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl during a 1996 home invasion, after detectives used DNA evidence to solve the 25-year-old cold case.
Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer will represent the state at Avis’ detention hearing before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Dorothy M. Incarvito-Garrabrant.
On July 19, 1996, Brigantine police responded to a report of a sexual assault at a home on East Evans Boulevard. A male suspect allegedly broke into the residence in the middle of the night and sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl while she was sleeping. When the victim woke, the suspect fled the scene, State Police said.
The victim, who is unidentified, would now be in her mid-30s.
Detectives collected evidence at the scene that night, obtaining a DNA sample of the suspect from the victim’s bed. The suspect’s DNA profile had been generated in 2002 and was uploaded to the Combined DNA Index System, the national DNA database, but no matches were found.
State Police recalled that during the summers of 1995 and 1996, there were about 14 reported incidents of an individual engaging in voyeuristic behavior and attempted sexual assaults of two sleeping teenage girls in the Brigantine area. Those incidents created widespread panic at the time, State Police said, which led to an increased presence by Brigantine police.
A week after the assault on the 10-year-old girl, according to articles in The Press archives, more than 100 people attended a meeting at the city’s North School that was set up by residents. They accused the police of covering up the incidents that occurred during the summers of 1995 and 1996, leaving residents in the dark.
In January of this year, the State Police Cold Case Unit and Brigantine police reopened the assault case of the 10-year-old girl, working with the State Police Office of Forensic Sciences and a private company specializing in investigative genetic genealogy, the release states. The evidence was resubmitted to the forensics unit, and a more robust DNA sample for the suspect was obtained.
The DNA was then submitted to a private lab July 26, where it conducted a microarray single nucleotide polymorphisms test in an attempt to identify genetic relatives of the suspect based on the DNA sample from the scene. Through various investigative means, police said, detectives were able to identify Avis as the suspect.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.