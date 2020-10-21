Atlantic County man, woman and former state corrections officer indicted on sex trafficking 14-year-old

TRENTON — An Atlantic City man and an Egg Harbor Township woman allegedly trafficked a 14-year-old girl for sex at an Atlantic City casino and elsewhere in South Jersey, including the Cape May County home of a retired state correctional police officer, who also has been charged in the case.
Derrick V. Ross, 27; Tiffany N. Davis, 39; and Kurt C. Young, 53, of Dennis Township, were indicted Tuesday by a state grand jury, according to a news release from the state Attorney General’s Office.
Ross and Davis were each charged with first-degree charges of conspiracy, human trafficking, promoting organized street crime and promoting prostitution of a child under 18, as well as a second-degree charge of facilitating human trafficking.
Ross additionally was charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with the girl in his home multiple times, according to the release.
Young was charged with second-degree charges of sexual assault of a child under 16 and engaging in prostitution with a child under 18, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly engaging in sexual acts with the girl in his home, after arranging with Davis for the girl to be brought to his home for sex in exchange for money.
State Police responded by phone to an online ad for an escort, according to the release. The person who answered said she would meet the undercover detective at a casino in Atlantic City.
Authorities did not name the casino or the 14-year-old girl but said she is not related to Davis or Young and was “recovered” by State Police on Nov. 27 when she arrived at the hotel.
The girl was immediately connected with support services, according to the release.
Conviction of a first-degree human trafficking charge carries a sentence of 20 years without parole to life in prison and a fine of up to $200,000, according to the release.
For weeks, Michelle Kaighn thought her daughter might be dead.
Ross was arrested by State Police on Nov. 27, while Davis and Young were arrested Jan. 17 and 28, respectively.
“Human trafficking transcends the laws we have on the books. These are not crimes against state or country; they are crimes against humanity,” said Col. Patrick Callahan, superintendent of the State Police.
The charges are the result of an anti-sex trafficking investigation conducted by the State Police Casino Gaming Bureau and the Division of Criminal Justice Specialized Crimes Bureau, with assistance from the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.
