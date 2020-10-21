Atlantic County man, woman and former state corrections officer indicted on sex trafficking 14-year-old

TRENTON — An Atlantic City man and an Egg Harbor Township woman allegedly trafficked a 14-year-old girl for sex at an Atlantic City casino and elsewhere in South Jersey, including the Cape May County home of a retired state correctional police officer, who also has been charged in the case.

Derrick V. Ross, 27; Tiffany N. Davis, 39; and Kurt C. Young, 53, of Dennis Township, were indicted Tuesday by a state grand jury, according to a news release from the state Attorney General’s Office.

Ross and Davis were each charged with first-degree charges of conspiracy, human trafficking, promoting organized street crime and promoting prostitution of a child under 18, as well as a second-degree charge of facilitating human trafficking.

Ross additionally was charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with the girl in his home multiple times, according to the release.

Young was charged with second-degree charges of sexual assault of a child under 16 and engaging in prostitution with a child under 18, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly engaging in sexual acts with the girl in his home, after arranging with Davis for the girl to be brought to his home for sex in exchange for money.

