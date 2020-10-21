 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic County man, woman and former state corrections officer indicted on sex trafficking 14-year-old
0 comments
top story

Atlantic County man, woman and former state corrections officer indicted on sex trafficking 14-year-old

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel New Jersey courts icon.jpg

TRENTON — An Atlantic City man and an Egg Harbor Township woman allegedly trafficked a 14-year-old girl for sex at an Atlantic City casino and elsewhere in South Jersey, including the Cape May County home of a retired state correctional police officer, who also has been charged in the case.

Derrick V. Ross, 27; Tiffany N. Davis, 39; and Kurt C. Young, 53, of Dennis Township, were indicted Tuesday by a state grand jury, according to a news release from the state Attorney General’s Office.

Ross and Davis were each charged with first-degree charges of conspiracy, human trafficking, promoting organized street crime and promoting prostitution of a child under 18, as well as a second-degree charge of facilitating human trafficking.

Ross additionally was charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with the girl in his home multiple times, according to the release.

Young was charged with second-degree charges of sexual assault of a child under 16 and engaging in prostitution with a child under 18, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly engaging in sexual acts with the girl in his home, after arranging with Davis for the girl to be brought to his home for sex in exchange for money.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

State Police responded by phone to an online ad for an escort, according to the release. The person who answered said she would meet the undercover detective at a casino in Atlantic City.

Authorities did not name the casino or the 14-year-old girl but said she is not related to Davis or Young and was “recovered” by State Police on Nov. 27 when she arrived at the hotel.

The girl was immediately connected with support services, according to the release.

Conviction of a first-degree human trafficking charge carries a sentence of 20 years without parole to life in prison and a fine of up to $200,000, according to the release.

Ross was arrested by State Police on Nov. 27, while Davis and Young were arrested Jan. 17 and 28, respectively.

“Human trafficking transcends the laws we have on the books. These are not crimes against state or country; they are crimes against humanity,” said Col. Patrick Callahan, superintendent of the State Police.

The charges are the result of an anti-sex trafficking investigation conducted by the State Police Casino Gaming Bureau and the Division of Criminal Justice Specialized Crimes Bureau, with assistance from the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News