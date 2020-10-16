Atlantic County jail officer accused of smuggling drugs, phones

MAYS LANDING — A correctional police officer at the Atlantic County jail was charged with official misconduct after investigators found he smuggled drugs, cellphones and other contraband into the facility, county Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Friday.
Luis A. Mercado, 25, of Galloway Township, used his position to smuggle materials into the jail and to further a criminal organization there, Tyner said in a news release. Mercado was released from custody following a detention hearing Oct. 2. He is suspended without pay.
Mercado's arrest followed a joint investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office, jail staff and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
