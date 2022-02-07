Atlantic County construction company admits to improper paycheck protection loan

HAMMONTON — An Atlantic County construction company and one of its owners have agreed to pay back a quarter-million dollar loan approved under the Paycheck Protection Program, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Monday.
The program was designed to help companies keep employees on the payroll. The $953 billion program was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act, administered through the Small Business Administration.
Congress created the PPP in March 2020. The aim was to provide emergency financial support to the millions of Americans suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The CARES Act authorized billions of dollars in forgivable loans to small businesses struggling to pay employees and other business expenses.
Dennis Christopher, one of the owners of Christopher Construction Company, applied for and received a $255,507 PPP loan, according to the US Attorney’s office. But he did not disclose that a company principal faced criminal charges.
“Christopher knew that another owner of the company was subject to a criminal indictment,” reads the statement released Monday. “Christopher’s false certification on the application caused a bank to approve a PPP loan and caused the Small Business Administration (SBA) to pay a loan processing fee to the lender and to guarantee the loan through the PPP.”
The settlement announcement did not identify the other owner. In 2019, an Atlantic County grand jury indicted Pat Christopher on charges of money laundering, and theft, accusing him of stealing funds from his own business. A posted copy of the settlement states that Dennis Christopher, Pat L. Christopher and Robert Christopher are equal owners of the company.
Because the charges were not disclosed, the bank approved the PPP loan and the SBA agreed to guarantee the loan and to cover the loan processing fee, according to the statement from Sellinger.
The money was technically a loan, but under the program the loans could be forgiven.
The company has already repaid the loan balance, and has agreed to pay $53,325 in damages and civil penalties.
“The settlement with the company and Dennis Christopher resolves a lawsuit filed under the whistleblower provision of the False Claims Act, which permits private parties to file suit on behalf of the United States for false claims and share in a portion of the government’s recovery,” reads the statement. “The resolution obtained in this matter was the result of a coordinated effort between the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice Civil Division’s Commercial Litigation Branch, Fraud Section.”
Sellinger also credited special agents of the SBA - Office of Inspector General, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Amaleka McCall-Brathwaite, with the investigation.
The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney David V. Simunovich of the Government Fraud Unit in Newark.
Attorney Louis Barbone, representing Dennis Christopher, did not immediately respond to a phone message requesting comment. There was no response to a message left Monday at the construction office, either.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
