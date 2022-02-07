Atlantic County construction company admits to improper paycheck protection loan

The settlement announcement did not identify the other owner. In 2019, an Atlantic County grand jury indicted Pat Christopher on charges of money laundering, and theft, accusing him of stealing funds from his own business. A posted copy of the settlement states that Dennis Christopher, Pat L. Christopher and Robert Christopher are equal owners of the company.

Because the charges were not disclosed, the bank approved the PPP loan and the SBA agreed to guarantee the loan and to cover the loan processing fee, according to the statement from Sellinger.

The money was technically a loan, but under the program the loans could be forgiven.

The company has already repaid the loan balance, and has agreed to pay $53,325 in damages and civil penalties.