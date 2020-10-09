 Skip to main content
Atlantic City vehicle stops yield guns, marijuana, heroin, 2 arrests
Atlantic City vehicle stops yield guns, marijuana, heroin, 2 arrests

Police car
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a city man and a Camden County man and recovered heroin, marijuana and two loaded guns after two traffic stops early Wednesday, officials said.

At 12:37 a.m., Officers Wahab Malik and Enrique Badillo stopped a car at Indiana and Pacific avenues, police said in a news release. The driver, Shamar Scott, 25, of Blackwood, ran from the car.

Officers chased him to the first block of North Indiana Avenue, where Scott tried to hide, police said. He was arrested.

Police found a loaded handgun in the driver side door and 500 bags of heroin, police said.

Then, at 1:37 a.m., Officer Jonathan Figueroa stopped a car at Marshall Avenue and Wine Street after seeing the driver, whom Figueroa had recently stopped and did not have a driver’s license, according to the release. While Figueroa spoke to the people in the car, he could smell marijuana.

Police found a bag that held a mason jar with marijuana and a loaded handgun, police said. The bag belonged to the vehicle’s passenger, 20-year-old city resident Roni Cruz, who was arrested, while the driver was released with a motor vehicle summons.

Scott was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, obstruction of justice and motor vehicle offenses.

Cruz was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of CDS.

Scott was sent to the Atlantic County jail, while Cruz was released on a summons with a future court date.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime.

