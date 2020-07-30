ATLANTIC CITY — Police asked for the public’s help Thursday to identify two men who were at a May protest that ended with looting and vandalism.

Police posted two fliers on their Facebook page with photos of the men they are attempting to identify.

The two men are sought in connection to the May 31 Black Lives Matter protest, Sgt. Kevin Fair confirmed.

The protest was one of many demonstrations held around South Jersey and the country since George Floyd died in police custody May 25 in Minneapolis.

Police have been working to identify many from the protest, which devolved into rioting and looting.

So far, at least 17 people have been charged in connection to the protest. 

Anyone with information can contact the department’s Riot Investigation Team at 609-343-3771 or riotinvestigationteam@acpolice.org. Information also can be anonymously texted to tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.

