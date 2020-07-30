ATLANTIC CITY — Police asked for the public’s help Thursday to identify two men who were at a May protest that ended with looting and vandalism.
Police posted two fliers on their Facebook page with photos of the men they are attempting to identify.
The two men are sought in connection to the May 31 Black Lives Matter protest, Sgt. Kevin Fair confirmed.
The protest was one of many demonstrations held around South Jersey and the country since George Floyd died in police custody May 25 in Minneapolis.
Police have been working to identify many from the protest, which devolved into rioting and looting.
So far, at least 17 people have been charged in connection to the protest.
ATLANTIC CITY — Seventeen people were arrested Sunday during vandalism and looting after a p…
Anyone with information can contact the department’s Riot Investigation Team at 609-343-3771 or
riotinvestigationteam@acpolice.org. Information also can be anonymously texted to tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD. PHOTOS Looting, vandalism erupt after peaceful Atlantic City demonstration
Brooks Brothers
The Brooks Brothers Factory Store on Michigan Avenue in The Walk is another shop damaged after the anti-police violence George Floyd march Sunday in Atlantic City.
VINCENT JACKSON / Staff Writer
After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
