ATLANTIC CITY — Police say a 13-year-old girl who had run away from home Saturday has been located.
In a post on the department's Facebook page, authorities said Jomyaah Alston-Hurt went missing in the early hours Saturday. She was reported home safe by ACPD Saturday evening.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.