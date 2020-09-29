Atlantic City police say man ran stop sign, crashed into patrol car

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a city man Wednesday after he ran a stop sign and crashed into a squad car, the department said.
At 9:53 a.m., Myron Brown was driving a Ford Edge when he failed to stop at a stop sign at Connecticut and Wabash avenues, police said in a news release. Officer Ryan Mullin was traveling through the intersection when Brown’s vehicle crashed into the side of Mullin's patrol car. The impact caused the patrol car to spin and strike a parked car, leave the road and strike a residential fence, and re-enter the road before striking a second parked car.
Brown and Mullin were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Brown was arrested on several active warrants and was charged with contempt of court and traffic violations. He also was found to not have a valid driver’s license.
Brown, 37, was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
