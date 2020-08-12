ATLANTIC CITY — A 12-year-old boy was arrested Monday after fleeing a motor vehicle stop in a stolen car, police said Wednesday.
At 9:50 a.m., Officer Aaron Jones was stopped by a concerned citizen on New Jersey Avenue in reference to a vehicle being driven by a juvenile at a high rate of speed, police said in a news release.
Jones attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop before crashing into a pole in the 600 block of Connecticut Avenue, Lt. Kevin Fair said. The car had been reported stolen earlier in the morning.
Jones arrested the boy, Fair said. The boy's mother arrived on scene, and he was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, as a precaution.
The boy was charged with receiving stolen property, eluding and multiple motor vehicle offenses. He was released into the custody of his mother, Fair said.
