ATLANTIC CITY — Police on Friday rescued a driver from a vehicle after it struck a parked patrol car at the scene of a crash and flipped on its side.
At 8:11 p.m., Officers Franco Sydnor and Michelle Clark were at the scene of a one-car crash in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near milepost 56.2. Due to the crash and debris in the road, the right lane was closed. Clark’s marked patrol car was in the right lane, with Sydnor’s marked patrol car close by, police said in a news release. Both cars had their emergency lights activated.
ATLANTIC CITY — State Police are investigating after a car caught fire Thursday on the Atlan…
Clark was speaking with the driver of the crashed vehicle and Jeffrey Spence when another vehicle failed to move over for the patrol cars and crashed into one of them, nearly striking Clark. Clark was able to quickly get both individuals out of the way.
After striking the police car, the vehicle flipped onto its side, trapping the driver, a 72-year-old woman from Atlantic City. Sydnor broke the window to gain entry into the vehicle. Spence got into the vehicle and lifted the driver up to another good Samaritan who stopped to assist. The Samaritan, who left before officers could get his name, passed the woman to officers. She was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Both the patrol car and the woman’s car sustained significant damage. The road was closed for about an hour.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.