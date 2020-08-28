EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The funeral for an Atlantic City police officer who died by suicide is set for Saturday.
Richard Link, 29, of Brigantine, was found dead Saturday in his car in Galloway Township, police said. The cause of death was determined to be suicide by gunshot wound.
ATLANTIC CITY — The cause of death for city police officer Richard Link has been determined …
Funeral services will be held noon Saturday at Fusion Church, 6300 East Black Horse Pike, according to his obituary. Relatives and friends may call on the family at the church from 10 a.m.
GALLERY: Eighteen Special Law Enforcement Officers elevated to full-time police officers
GALLERY: Eighteen Special Law Enforcement Officers elevated to full-time police officers
Eighteen Special Law Enforcement Officers, Class IIs, was elevated to the position of full-time police officer during a ceremony at Atlantic City City Hall. April 26, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.