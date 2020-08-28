Richard Link

Atlantic City police Officer Richard Link was found dead in his car Saturday.

 Provided

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The funeral for an Atlantic City police officer who died by suicide is set for Saturday. 

Richard Link, 29, of Brigantine, was found dead Saturday in his car in Galloway Township, police said. The cause of death was determined to be suicide by gunshot wound. 

Funeral services will be held noon Saturday at Fusion Church, 6300 East Black Horse Pike, according to his obituary. Relatives and friends may call on the family at the church from 10 a.m.

