ATLANTIC CITY — The cause of death for city police officer Richard Link has been determined to be suicide by gunshot wound, police said Tuesday.
Link, 29, of Brigantine, was found dead Saturday in his car in Galloway Township, police said. The autopsy was conducted by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.
Meanwhile, an online fundraiser for Link's family has raised more than $10,000.
Link was described as “truly a one of a kind” in the GoFundMe campaign launched Tuesday morning by Detective Eric Evans.
As of 5:30 p.m., $10,505 had been raised of the fundraiser’s $30,000 goal, which aims to help offset the costs of Link’s funeral and other expenses his family might have.
“Link was the most ambitious, dedicated and humble cop that I’ve ever seen,” Evans said in the fundraiser’s description. “That dude wouldn’t take a break from any case, regardless of how petty it was. He would work it from beginning to end without complaining once. There was never an off switch for Link.”
Link began his career with the department in 2016 as a special law enforcement officer, Class II, according to the department. He was elevated to full-time officer in April 2019 and assigned to the Operations Division. At the time of his death, he was on a temporary assignment with the Riot Investigation Team.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide rates have increased over the past 20 years in nearly every state in the country, Fair said. Blue H.E.L.P., an organization that compiles a list of law enforcement officers lost to suicide, reported a significant increase in suicides by officers from 2018 to 2019.
Eighteen Special Law Enforcement Officers, Class IIs, was elevated to the position of full-time police officer during a ceremony at Atlantic City City Hall. April 26, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Officer Maria Borsani at the ceremony. Eighteen Special Law Enforcement Officers, Class IIs, was elevated to the position of full-time police officer during a ceremony at Atlantic City City Hall. April 26, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Jamira Norwood, Danish Mohammad, Mailon Demby, Bayron Zelaya-Chavez and Matthew Stollenwerk wait to be sworn in as Atlantic City police officers Friday at City Hall. Stollenwerk, 23, of Atlantic City, said it felt ‘really good’ to be sworn in as a member of the Police Department.
Jamira Norwood being sworn-in along with other Special Law Enforcement Officers, Class IIs, who was elevated to the position of full-time police officer during a ceremony at Atlantic City City Hall. April 26, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
GALLERY: Eighteen Special Law Enforcement Officers elevated to full-time police officers
Officer Laquay Dubose smiles during the ceremony.
Jamira Norwood, Danish Mohammad, Mailon Demby, Bayron Zelaya-Chavez and Matthew Stollenwerk wait to be sworn in as Atlantic City police officers Friday at City Hall. Stollenwerk, 23, of Atlantic City, said it felt ‘really good’ to be sworn in as a member of the Police Department.
Jamira Norwood being sworn-in along with other Special Law Enforcement Officers, Class IIs, who was elevated to the position of full-time police officer during a ceremony at Atlantic City City Hall. April 26, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Jamira Norwood, center, is sworn in along with 17 other officers to the Atlantic City Police Department on Friday at City Hall. All 18 previously were part-time Class II officers.
Janiquea Harold, left, and Maria Borsani are among the 18 officers sworn in Friday.
Eighteen Special Law Enforcement Officers, Class IIs, was elevated to the position of full-time police officer during a ceremony at Atlantic City City Hall. April 26, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
