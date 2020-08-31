ATLANTIC CITY — A city police officer arrested three men, including one for attempted murder, and recovered two handgun and drugs during his shift on Saturday night.
Shortly after beginning his shift at 6:30 pm, Officer Aaron Jones spotted Randy Acosta, 32, of Philadelphia, walking near Texas and Pacific avenues, police said.
Acosta was wanted for his involvement in two shootings where he was charged with attempted murder and other related crimes. Acosta was taken into custody without incident and found to be in possession of 14 grams of marijuana, police said.
Acosta’s charges stemmed from investigations conducted by the Violent Crimes Unit following two separate shootings that occurred on Aug. 24 and 26 where a man was wounded in each.
Acosta was charged with two counts each of of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and single counts of attempted murder, conspiracy, and possession of CDS. He is currently lodged in the Atlantic County Jail.
Later in his shift at 1:14 a.m., Officer Jones conducted a motor vehicle stop at North Carolina and Mediterranean avenues, police said.
The driver, Dionisio Torres, 23, of Atlantic City, did not have a valid driver’s license and the vehicle smelled of unburnt marijuana. Torres and his passenger, Winerd Prevard, 27, of Atlantic City, exited the vehicle.
Prevard was arrested on weapons charges after police found two loaded handguns on him. One handgun was in his waistband while the other was found in a fanny pack. Both guns had been reported stolen from Franklin Township, Gloucester County. Prevard was charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of a weapon, receiving stolen property, and certain person not to possess a weapon.
Prevard is being held in the Atlantic County jail.
Torres was arrested after he was found in possession of 200 bags of heroin and a small amount of marijuana.
Torres was arrested on charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and single counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone, and motor vehicle summons.
Torres was processed and released pending a future court date.
