ATLANTIC CITY — Police on Saturday were looking for a 13-year-old girl who had run away from home.
Anyone with information about Jomyaah's whereabouts can call police at 609-347-5766. Tips also can be texted anonymously to tip411, starting the text with ACPD.
Lt. Wilber Santiago
Lt. Wilber Santiago, Commander NCO Unit, 12 years of experience
Atlantic City Police Department/Provided
Officer Mark Pincus
Officer Mark Pincus, first ward, 12 years of experience
Atlantic City Police Department/Provided
Officer George Mancuso
Officer George Mancuso, first ward, six years of experience
Atlantic City Police Department/Provided
Officer Thomas Gilardi
Officer Thomas Gilardi, second ward, four years of experience
Atlantic City Police Department/Provided
Officer Nick Grasso
Officer Nick Grasso, second ward, two years of experience
Atlantic City Police Department/Provided
Officer Lorenzo Bethea
Officer Lorenzo Bethea, third ward, 11 years of experience
Atlantic City Police Department/Provided
Officer Janicquea Harold
Officer Janicquea Harold, third ward, one year of experience
Atlantic City Police Department/Provided
Officer Bryan Fleming
Officer Bryan Fleming, fourth ward, 24 years of experience
Atlantic City Police Department/Provided
Officer James Bower
Officer James Bower, fourth ward, 19 years of experience
Atlantic City Police Department/Provided
Officer Autumn Mason
Officer Autumn Mason, fifth ward, 22 years of experience
Atlantic City Police Department/Provided
Officer Syed Shah
Officer Syed Shah, fifth ward, 11 years of experience
Atlantic City Police Department/Provided
Officer Albert Herbert
Officer Albert Herbert, sixth ward, 11 years of experience
Atlantic City Police Department/Provided
Officer Richard Lasco
Officer Richard Lasco, sixth ward, 18 years of experience
Atlantic City Police Department/Provided
Officer James Miltenberger
Officer James Miltenberger, Community Outreach, 25 years of experience
Atlantic City Police Department/Provided
Officer Jose Gonzales
Officer Jose Gonzales, Community Outreach, 12 years of experience
Atlantic City Police Department/Provided
Officer Mailon Demby
Officer Mailon Demby, Community Outreach, one year of experience
Atlantic City Police Department/Provided
Officer Robert Nawrocki
Officer Robert Nawrocki, Community Outreach, 19 years of experience
Atlantic City Police Department/Provided
