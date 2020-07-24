ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night in the city.
At 11:23 a.m., officers responded to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for a report of a 17-year-old boy who walked in with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release. The boy said he was shot near Ohio and McKinley avenues. Police said they did not find evidence of gunfire.
The investigation is being led by the Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information can call 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411), beginning the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
