Atlantic City police investigate after pedestrian struck, killed on Route 30

ATLANTIC CITY — City police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday on Route 30.

At 4:27 a.m., patrol officers responded to the westbound side of Route 30 for a report of a possible crash, according to a news release from city police. A 911 caller said that she was on the roadway when she believed she struck something, but was unsure what she hit due to the extremely foggy conditions.

Police did not release the name of the woman, 53, of Galloway, who continued to her home before calling 911.

Officer Joseph Bereheiko of the department’s Accident Investigations Section checked the roadway for evidence of a crash and, after more than an hour from the initial call, Bereheiko found a single shoe near mile marker 54.

Then, he found the body of a man in the marsh, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, but police do not know his identity.

Bereheiko is investigating the cause of the crash with assistance from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, however, toxicology results are pending, according to the release.

Officials urged anyone with information to contact the department’s Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.