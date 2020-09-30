 Skip to main content
Atlantic City police, FBI arrest alleged fugitive in North Carolina homicide
Atlantic City police, FBI arrest alleged fugitive in North Carolina homicide

Atlantic City Police Department
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Police and the FBI arrested a North Carolina man Tuesday who was wanted in a homicide in his home state.

Investigators received information that John Mitchell, 38, of Greensboro, was hiding out in a residence on Massachusetts Avenue, police said in a news release. Mitchell was accused of shooting the victim multiple times and running her over with a car in the August homicide.

Detectives from Atlantic City's Special Investigations Section and agents from the FBI conducted surveillance on the residence. Mitchell eventually emerged and was taken into custody with assistance from the department’s SWAT Team, police said.

Mitchell was charged locally with being a fugitive from justice and was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

