ATLANTIC CITY — The city police’s Neighborhood Coordination Unit have scheduled two community events next week for resort residents.

“Come join us for some socially distanced fun as we host two community BBQs,” according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. “We'll have food, drinks and a backpack give-away.”

They are scheduled for Monday and Thursday, broken up by the city’s wards, according to the post.

The event for the first through third wards is scheduled for Monday at Brown’s Memorial Park, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Bacharach boulevards, police said. The fourth through sixth wards’ event will be held Thursday at Pete Pallitto Field, Fairmount and North Sovereign avenues.

Masks are required, officials said.

The neighborhood coordination officers, or NCOs, started in May 2019 after officials assigned two officers to each of the city’s six political wards and four to community outreach. Part of a policing initiative to increase safety in the city while building up the relationship between officers and the community, it was funded by $7.5 million from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

