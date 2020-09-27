Atlantic City police chief talks resilience, positive change and community connections ahead of retirement

ATLANTIC CITY — Sitting in his corner office on the top floor of the Public Safety Building, police Chief Henry M. White Jr. talked with his hands, but not in waving, unrestrained gestures.
His hands grasped together as he considered a question Tuesday afternoon, then parted and semicircled through the air as he answered; it’s a habit that comes off as casual and inviting as he spoke with an even confidence.
After 35 years in policing, both for the city and the county, White, 60, is retiring, effective Thursday. It has not yet been revealed who will take over his position.
“When we were ringing in the new year at the end of 2019 and ringing in 2020, none of us in our wildest imaginations — I’m talking about everyone, collectively — knew what was in store or even could think what was in store for us in 2020,” White said. “This has been a year like no other.”
To be sure, this year has been marked by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and widespread civil unrest in the wake of police-involved fatalities across the United States — including protests in the resort and one that ended in rioting, looting and vandalism.
And now, to cap off the year, the city police department is losing its chief to retirement.
White called it “some very challenging times” as he reflected on recent months, but remained positive, explaining that by taking on adversities, people can improve and move forward to make things better for everyone.
“It’s not the police department’s responsibility alone to prevent crime, nor is it the community’s,” he said. “But it’s us working together.”
He used the collective “we” when he spoke about gains the department has made during his time in command, reserving the first-person point of view for his own struggles and opinions.
During his time as chief, White has made palpable changes to the department. Under his leadership, the department has embraced new technology such as body cameras and the ever-expanding coverage of the surveillance center through partnerships with businesses and residents. The department also has added more community programming and policing initiatives, all while violent crime rates have decreased as have complaints of excessive force by officers.
And, at the same time, White has dealt with the slew of changes to the law enforcement profession overall since the mid-1980s. Some of those changes include the advent of cellphones and computers (White recalled checking in with dispatchers via payphone while walking his beat as a patrolman and how the advent of spell check has made for some concise reports from some lackluster spellers) to legislative changes that affect policing, like the state’s 2016 takeover of the resort and the state’s cashless bail system.
That ability to find the positive and at the same time strive for more is a hallmark of White’s personality, colleagues said.
Galloway Township Police Chief Donna Higbee said she has great respect for the way White carries himself professionally and personally, as a family man.
“Behind his reserved and calm demeanor is a man with immense experience and knowledge,” she said. “I appreciate most that he never speaks just to hear himself talk; he chooses his words wisely and speaks when he has something important to say. I knew right away to listen, and be guided by him, and I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with him. He will be most certainly missed as a long-standing member of the Atlantic County Chiefs of Police.”
Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggin said he is “tremendously proud” to call White his friend and is grateful for his service to the community.
“Chief White has proven to be a role model for modern law enforcement leadership and accountability, as well as a reliable source of personal advice and guidance in uncertain times,” Riggin said. “I will miss his company, but sincerely appreciate his dedicated service to our shared community, and I look forward to watching the next generation of ACPD leadership stepping forward to lead.”
FBI Supervisory Senior Special Agent Jessica Weisman said that White’s retirement “marks the culmination of a career spent achieving success and making a difference in the criminal justice field and in his community.”
“He has long been a key partner to the FBI, and we will continue to benefit from his legacy of teamwork, encouragement and accomplishments,” she said.
When asked about his most challenging days in law enforcement, White started by saying, “I’ve had a lot of great days.”
“That’s one thing about this job — if you want to, you can actually go out and make a difference and you can improve the quality of life for many people,” he continued, his eyes bright with belief and conviction behind his words.
And, while he acknowledged some successes, he cautioned to “never rest on your laurels.”
“We’re still not perfect and we still want to strive to be better,” White said. “I’ve seen the worst that humanity can bring to bear. Some things, you know, will keep you up all night — things that we’ve seen. ... But, by and large, I look back and I would like to believe that I’ve made a difference from the day that I came on this job until next week when I leave, that I’ve really made a positive difference.”
A look back at Atlantic City police Chief Henry White in photos
