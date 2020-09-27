Atlantic City police chief talks resilience, positive change and community connections ahead of retirement

ATLANTIC CITY — Sitting in his corner office on the top floor of the Public Safety Building, police Chief Henry M. White Jr. talked with his hands, but not in waving, unrestrained gestures.

His hands grasped together as he considered a question Tuesday afternoon, then parted and semicircled through the air as he answered; it’s a habit that comes off as casual and inviting as he spoke with an even confidence.

After 35 years in policing, both for the city and the county, White, 60, is retiring, effective Thursday. It has not yet been revealed who will take over his position.

“When we were ringing in the new year at the end of 2019 and ringing in 2020, none of us in our wildest imaginations — I’m talking about everyone, collectively — knew what was in store or even could think what was in store for us in 2020,” White said. “This has been a year like no other.”

To be sure, this year has been marked by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and widespread civil unrest in the wake of police-involved fatalities across the United States — including protests in the resort and one that ended in rioting, looting and vandalism.

And now, to cap off the year, the city police department is losing its chief to retirement.