ATLANTIC CITY — The city's Police Department has charged 95 people after an "exhaustive investigation" of the rioting and looting that occurred May 31 in the city's business district after a Black Lives Matter protest.
At the conclusion of the protest, some members of the crowd marched down Atlantic Avenue and began to smash windows of businesses, steal merchandise and damage property.
Others arrived in cars, ran inside damaged stores and stole items, police said. Officers arrested 17 people during the hours-long event.
The investigation, conducted by a department task force created in response to the riots, reviewed thousands of hours of video from public and private cameras and social media and were able to locate some of the individuals involved.
But on June 30, the department asked for the public's assistance and released 219 photos of people sought in the looting. Tips came within minutes, police said. Several people who saw their photograph also turned themselves in.
Of the 95 who were charged, 90 were from Atlantic County. Two suspects were from Pennsylvania. Thirteen were juveniles.
Investigators followed up on each tip, conducted interviews and spoke with the 57 stores that sustained property damage and stolen merchandise.
While a final estimate is unknown, the businesses affected by the incident have lost several million dollars, police said.
“The Atlantic City Police Department has remained steadfast in our support of those who exercise their First Amendment rights, including the right to peacefully protest, however, we will not idly stand by as individuals commit crimes against our city,” said Chief Henry White. “Those that think they can come to Atlantic City and commit crimes that directly impact our businesses and residents will be held accountable. Although we are announcing these charges today, this investigation will remain open until we can identify every person on our list.”
Days after the initial looting, stores that had been burglarized continued to sustain damage and thefts from individuals who pulled plywood off the doors and stole merchandise, police said.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. congratulated the Police Department for their "tireless work" during the investigation.
“I want all residents and businesses in Atlantic City, as well as all visitors to our community, to know that Atlantic City will never accept or tolerate the kind of lawlessness that occurred at that time, and that everyone who was involved in the destruction of property and other illegal activity will be prosecuted vigorously and to the fullest extent of the law," Small said. "We are very proud of the businesses in our city, and we will continue to afford them every possible protection from any conduct of this kind.”
Anyone with additional information on the riot can call police at 609-343-3771 or email riotinvestigationteam@acpolice.org. Information also can be anonymously texted to tip411. Begin the text with ACPD.
