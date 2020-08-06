ATLANTIC CITY — A city man has been arrested on charges he participated in a riot in the cit…

Small businesses suffer in wake of looting. It wasn't just the big national brands that were…

ATLANTIC CITY — Less than 12 hours after an otherwise peaceful protest turned destructive an…

Photos from the Tanger Outlets The Walk two days after stores were looted. Photos by Edward Lea.

Who was charged in the Atlantic City riots on May 31?

From Atlantic City:

Mecca Bailey, 25: Two counts each of burglary and theft, disorderly conduct and violation of an emergency order

Tanisha Bailey, 42: Theft, disorderly conduct and violation of an emergency order

Holly Bernard, 36: Burglary, theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

Mykel Black, 29: Aggravated assault on a police officer

Maurice Blakely, 26: Burglary, theft, riot, criminal trespassing and violation of an emergency order

Kaleem Boone, 30: Burglary, theft, disorderly conduct and violation of an emergency order

James Bostic, 39: Burglary and theft

Alexis Brown, 24: Two counts each of burglary and theft, disorderly conduct and violation of an emergency order

Jaequan Brown, 18: Criminal trespass and two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Gailonda Burris, 27: Burglary, theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

Robin Butcher, 40: Receiving stolen property, disorderly conduct and violation of an emergency order

Miyan Campbell, 24: Four counts each of burglary and theft, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and violation of an emergency order

Qashira Cooper, 21: Riot, burglary, theft and violation of an emergency order

Monique Dixson, 43: Three counts of burglary, two counts of theft, single count of disorderly conduct and violation of an emergency order

Nyhyell Durham, 25: Two counts each of burglary and theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

Malik Edwards, 29: Five counts of burglary and theft, riot, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a weapon and violation of an emergency order

Nah’Jajuan Ellis, 19: Four counts each of burglary and theft, riot and violation of emergency order

Nicholas Fisher, 39: Receiving stolen property

Emely Gaviria, 21: Three counts each of burglary and theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

Shawn Gentry, 50: Criminal trespass

Jaminaya Hayes, 18: Two counts each of burglary and theft, riot, criminal trespass and violation of an emergency order

Julio Hernandez, 58: Two counts of theft, single count of disorderly conduct and violation of an emergency order

Nadia Junne, 24: Two counts each of burglary and theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

Bariah Lane, 19: Two counts each of burglary and theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

Ishmil Letson, 28: Three counts each of burglary and theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

Kenny Marlow, 19: Three counts each of burglary and theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

Makai Martin, 22: Burglary

Synquan McNair, 29: Two counts each of burglary and theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

Rashad Newsome, 22: Three counts each of burglary and theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

Victor Pagan, 46: Three counts of burglary, two counts of theft, single count of disorderly conduct and violation of an emergency order

John Pannell, 35: Three counts each of burglary, theft, and criminal mischief, and single counts of riot and violation of an emergency order

Qahshawn Reynolds, 22: Burglary, theft, riot, criminal trespass and violation of an emergency order

Jeffery Robinson, 29: Receiving stolen property, disorderly conduct and violation of an emergency order

Jerron Robinson, 35: Burglary, theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

Juan Sanchez, 22: Burglary and theft

James Sanders, 30: Burglary and theft

Jose Santiago, 47: Burglary, theft, riot and violation of emergency order

Meesha Scott, 41: Burglary, disorderly conduct and violation of an emergency order

Blake Sizer, 29: Six counts of criminal mischief, five counts each of burglary and theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

Asmar Smiley, 24: Three counts each of burglary and theft, two counts of criminal mischief, and single counts of riot and violation of an emergency order

Ramee Tally, 24: Burglary, theft, disorderly conduct and violation of an emergency order

Braheem Thomas, 25: Burglary, theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

Dyonne Thompson, 29: Four counts each of burglary and theft, riot and violation of emergency order

Veneshia Thompson-Manago, 32: Four counts each of burglary and theft, riot and violation of emergency order

April Tobias, 29: Burglary, theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

David Todd Sr., 37: Burglary, theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

Joseph Vapore, 32: Burglary and theft

Kareem Watson, 19: Burglary, theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

Sharon Watson, 18: Two counts each of burglary and theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

Rashaun Williams, 35: Burglary, theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

Two 17-year-old males: Two counts each of burglary and theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

Three 17-year-old males: Burglary, theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

17-year-old female: Burglary, theft, riot, criminal mischief and violation of an emergency order

17-year-old female: Three counts each of burglary and theft, disorderly conduct and violation of an emergency order

16-year-old male: Burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, disorderly conduct and violation of an emergency order

15-year-old female: Two counts of burglary, and single counts of theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

15-year-old female: Burglary, theft, disorderly conduct and violation of an emergency order

14-year-old female: Burglary, theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

From Pleasantville:

Marcus Adderly, 23: Burglary, theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

Troy Barber, 33: Burglary

Jamell Crouch, 26: Burglary, theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

Demetrius Douglas, 25: Two counts each of burglary and theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

Khalisha Dully, 20: Terroristic threats

Nahbirrah Ellerbee, 26: Terroristic threats

Kaleef McClary, 22: Burglary, theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

David Morales-Perez, 44: Two counts each of burglary and theft, riot, criminal mischief and violation of an emergency order

Nasim Ravenell, 31: Two counts of burglary and single counts of theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

Shane Tutis Jr., 24: Burglary, theft, disorderly conduct and violation of an emergency order

From Mays Landing:

Dominic Francis, 26: Four counts each of burglary and theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

Brandon Maldonado, 19: Two counts of theft, single counts of burglary, riot and violation of an emergency order

Eddie Maldonado, 24: Two counts of theft, single counts of burglary, riot and violation of an emergency order

Leonard Reber, 25: Two counts of receiving stolen property and single count of riot and violation of an emergency order

From Egg Harbor Township:

Monay Hassan, 20: Burglary, theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

Imani Long, 21: Five counts each of burglary and theft, two counts of criminal mischief, and single counts of riot and violation of an emergency order

Daniel Smith Jr., 20: Five counts of burglary, three counts of theft, single counts of riot, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools and violation of an emergency order

Jared Stewart, 29: Unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and criminal mischief

16-year-old male: Three counts each of burglary and theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

From Somers Point:

16-year-old male: Three counts each of burglary and theft, riot, obstruction of justice and violation of an emergency order

From Linwood:

Daniella Desalvo, 28: Burglary, theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

From Brigantine:

Timothy Koons, 44: Burglary, theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

From Ventnor:

Alisha Gelsleicher, 22: Burglar, theft, disorderly conduct and violation of an emergency order

Ashley Sheats, 24: Burglary, theft, disorderly conduct and violation of an emergency order

From Margate:

James Darby, 42: Criminal trespass

Jared Levitt, 22: Two counts each of burglary and theft, disorderly conduct and violation of an emergency order

Mark Schiff, 26: Burglary, theft, disorderly conduct and violation of an emergency order

From Absecon:

Elliot Handy, 23: Two counts each of burglary and theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

From Galloway:

Dana Schultheis, 21: Riot, receiving stolen property and violation of an emergency order

From Vineland:

Hector Medina, 68: Burglary, theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

From Sicklerville, Camden County:

Adrian Bethea, 22: Burglary, theft, disorderly conduct and violation of an emergency order

From Mount Holly, Burlington County:

Maya Jones, 30: Two counts each of burglary and theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

From Harleysville, PA:

Tniyah Kitt, 21: Burglary, theft, riot and violation of an emergency order

From Landsdale, PA:

Christopher Maile, 20: Two counts each of burglary and theft, riot and violation of an emergency order