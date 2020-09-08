ATLANTIC CITY — City officials are dedicating a park Wednesday to Micah “Dew” Tennant, a young boy who was fatally shot in November during a Pleasantville High School football game.
On what would be Micah’s 11th birthday, Mayor Marty Small Sr. and other city officials will be gathering at 3 p.m. at the Maryland Avenue Playground in the 800 block of the avenue to name the park after Micah, according to a news release from the city.
“We’re going to make that playground a place Dew could be proud of,” Small said during Micah’s funeral. “We’re going to make it a true community place.”
Micah, who went by the nickname “DJ Dew,” was a fifth-grader at the Uptown Complex School.
Renovations planned for the park before the dedication included resurfaced basketball courts, a new playground area with a royal blue floor, new grills and tables and a splash-pad, according to previous reports.
The Nov. 15 Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II high school football playoff game ended abruptly in the third quarter after gunshots rang out, killing Micah after he was struck in the neck and injuring two others. The shots caused players and spectators to run for safety while both on-duty and retired law enforcement and fire officials ran forward to help.
So far, two men have been sentenced to charges in connection to the shooting and two others have had their charges dropped. Alvin Wyatt, 31, who is charged with murder in Micah’s killing, is set to appear in court next month, while Ibn Abdullah, who authorities said was Wyatt’s intended target, has a hearing next week.
The dedication was previously slated for Memorial Day weekend after Small announced the plan to name the park after Micah during his funeral, and city Council passed a resolution in remembrance of Micah at its December meeting.
PHOTOS from the peace march in Pleasantville
Pleasantville peace march
Shartaga Williams, 12, of Pleasantville, was among those marching to Pleasantville High School from Woodland Avenue Park.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Lonniyell “The Community” Sykes, leads a peace march that ended at the football field after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Young and old participate in a peace march along New Road, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Pleasantville freshman football player Chris Wright describes the panic he and others felt in the moments after the shooting: ‘In that very moment, not knowing if the air we breathed would be promised the next minute, while feeling lost and helpless, life frozen right before our very eyes, it felt as though we could not run fast enough to safety.’
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Leigh Turner, of Margate, hugs her son, Jackson, during a program after the peace march at the Pleasantville High School football field.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A group hug by participants after a peace march that ended at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Shartaga Williams, 12, of Pleasantville, joins in the peace march after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Lonniyell “The Community” Sykes, leads a peace march that ended at the football field after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Lonniyell ‘The Community’ Sykes leads the march.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march begins at Woodland Avenue, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Chris Wright, a Pleasantville High School football player, speaks after a peace march that ended with a program at the football field where a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. At right is event organizer, Lonniyell Sykes, and at left, Khaliyal Haraksin, a Pleasantville freshman who also spoke. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march ends with a program at the football field where a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Pleasantville High School freshman Khaliyal Haraksin, center, wears a shirt in memory of 10-year-old Micah Tennant, who was fatally shot Nov. 15 during a Pleasantville-Camden football game.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Sam Majumder, of Atlantic City, and his son, Om, join in the peace march along New Road, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Sam Majumder, of Atlantic City, and his son, Om, join the peace march Saturday along New Road in Pleasantville.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Dennis J. Anderson, Pleasantville Interim School Superintendent, speaks after a peace march that ended with a program at the football field where a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Khaliyal Haraksin, a Pleasantville freshman, wears a shirt at a Nov. 23 peace rally in memory of 10-year-old Micah Tennant, who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School football game that injured two others.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Participants reflect after a peace march that ended at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Khaliyal Haraksin, a Pleasantville High School freshman, speaks after a peace march that ended with a program at the football field where a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march begins at Woodland Avenue, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march ends at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. In center with bullhorn is Lonniyell “The Community” Sykes, event organizer. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Leigh Turner, of Margate, and her son, Jackson, embrace during a program after the peace march at the Pleasantville, High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
LaVerne Scott, of Pleasantville, joins in the peace march along New Road, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march ends at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Young and old participate in a peace march after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Participants reflect after a peace march that ended at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Young and old participate in a peace march along New Road, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Chris Wright, a Pleasantville High School football player, speaks after a peace march that ended with a program at the football field where a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. At right, is Khaliyal Haraksin, a freshman at the school. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Lonniyell “The Community” Sykes, leads a peace march after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A peace march ends at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
LaVerne, Scott, of Pleasantville, joins in the peace march that ended at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Young and old participate in a peace march along New Road, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
peace march after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Young and old participate in a peace march along New Road, in Pleasantville, after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
A group hug after the peace march that ended at the football field after a Pleasantville, High School football game shooting which injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
Lonniyell “The Community” Sykes, event organizer, speaks after a peace march that ended at the Pleasantville High School football field where a shooting injured two and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville peace march
