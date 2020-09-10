ATLANTIC CITY — A city man and woman were arrested Tuesday afternoon after police investigating drug dealing conducted a traffic stop and found over 30 bags of heroin and a loaded gun.
At 12:16 p.m., Detectives Alberto Valles and Darrin Lorady were surveilling in the 1100 block of Baltic Avenue after the department’s Special Investigations Section received complaints about drug distribution, according to a news release from city police.
BRIGANTINE — Four city police officers were assaulted, leaving them with minor injuries, aft…
The detectives saw 18-year-old Samir Ross leave a home in the block and “begin to engage in a narcotic transaction with the driver of a vehicle that pulled up,” police said. Ross got into the passenger side of the car and the driver, Michele Stark, drove away.
Valles and Lorady stopped the car and saw narcotic distribution paraphernalia inside, police said. After Stark and Ross got out of the vehicle, Lorady saw a laser attachment for firearms to assist aiming and a loaded handgun was found along with a burnt marijuana cigarette.
After he was arrested, police found 36 bags of heroin on Ross, according to the release.
TOMS RIVER — A man driving with a suspended license struck two men who had been standing on …
Ross was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, and single counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.
Stark, 50, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of CDS and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.
Both were remanded to the Atlantic County jail.
Police asked anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics to contact the department’s Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858, or information can be anonymously texted to tip411, 847411, beginning the text ACPD.
GALLERY: Atlantic City dedicates park to Micah Tennant
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday. Mayor Marty Small Sr. addresses the crowd.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday. Angela Tennant, standing beside the dedication sign for her son.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday. Shia Jones-Dozier, 13, of Pleasantville, taking a ride down the slide.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday. Nasiya Martin, 10, of Atlantic City.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday. Galloway resident Michele Garrett, a member of the Tennant family and a 3rd cousin to Micah, singing during the program.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday. Musician Gatti 800 performs a song for the crowd.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday. (l-r) Musician Gatti 800 embraces Angela Tennant, Micah's mother, after performing for the crowd.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday. (l-r) Luna Camacho, 9, Luis Perez, 10, Luis Camacho, 11, and Gabriella Valle, 12, all of Atlantic City, having fun on the playground.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday. Jhoandry Nova, 12, of Atlantic City, launches himself off the swings, doing a flip, before landing safely.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday. Committeewoman LaToya Dunston.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday. Members of the drumline XCLUSIVE Drummers play a tribute for Micah.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
Rapper Gatti800 embraces Angela Tennant, Micah’s mother, after performing for the crowd Wednesday during a ceremony dedicating a park on Maryland Avenue in Atlantic City to Micah ‘Dew’ Tennant, the 10-year-old boy who was fatally shot in November at a Pleasantville High School football game.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday. Erica Tennant, Micah's aunt, is comforted by Micah's mother Angela, as Erica gives an emotional speech to the crowd.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday. Anglea Tennant, Micah's mother, with the help of family and Mayor Small Sr., unveil the dedication sign for Micah.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
091020_nws_micah
On September 9th 2020, In Atlantic City at the Maryland Ave Park , a playground is being dedicated to Micah "Dew" Tennant, a 10 year old boy who was fatally shot at a Pleasantville High School Football game last November. The dedication happened on what would be his 11th birthday. Mayor Marty Small Sr. standing beside the dedication sign.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.