ATLANTIC CITY — A city man and woman were arrested Tuesday afternoon after police investigating drug dealing conducted a traffic stop and found over 30 bags of heroin and a loaded gun.

At 12:16 p.m., Detectives Alberto Valles and Darrin Lorady were surveilling in the 1100 block of Baltic Avenue after the department’s Special Investigations Section received complaints about drug distribution, according to a news release from city police.

The detectives saw 18-year-old Samir Ross leave a home in the block and “begin to engage in a narcotic transaction with the driver of a vehicle that pulled up,” police said. Ross got into the passenger side of the car and the driver, Michele Stark, drove away.

Valles and Lorady stopped the car and saw narcotic distribution paraphernalia inside, police said. After Stark and Ross got out of the vehicle, Lorady saw a laser attachment for firearms to assist aiming and a loaded handgun was found along with a burnt marijuana cigarette.

After he was arrested, police found 36 bags of heroin on Ross, according to the release.

Ross was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, and single counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Stark, 50, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of CDS and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Both were remanded to the Atlantic County jail.

Police asked anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics to contact the department’s Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858, or information can be anonymously texted to tip411, 847411, beginning the text ACPD.

