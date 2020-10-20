Atlantic City man wanted in 2013 murder captured in Pennsylvania

Following Augello’s arraignment, Tyner says the “case will continue to proceed” following the January death of James Kauffman. pic.twitter.com/V61WT2iXxC— Erin Serpico (@ACPressSerpico) April 19, 2018
An Atlantic City man who was wanted after being charged with murder in a 2013 fatal shooting was taken into custody Tuesday morning in Pennsylvania, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Abdul Bailey, 28, was apprehended in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, after being identified last week as a suspect in the death of William Clegg, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release. Bailey is expected to be extradited to New Jersey.
At 2:29 p.m. May 4, 2013, Atlantic City police received a 911 call in reference to a shooting in the 500 block of North Indiana Avenue, Tyner said. Upon arrival, officers found Clegg, 21, of Atlantic City, lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.
Clegg was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead, Tyner said.
An investigation determined Abdul Bailey, 28, and Austin Clark, 26, of Bridgeton, lured Clegg outside a convenience store in the area, Tyner said. One individual waited for Clegg on the sidewalk; the other in the alleyway. As Clegg walked by, he was shot by the man in the alley, Tyner said.
Clark also is charged with the murder of Clegg and is in custody, Tyner said.
Bailey was arrested through the efforts of the Atlantic County Sherriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, the U.S. Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service Middle Pennsylvania Regional Fugitive Task Force, Tyner said.
